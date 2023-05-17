Silage season 2023 has kicked off across the country with blue skies and sunshine forecast for the coming days.

Farmers have taken to social media to post videos and photos documenting mowing, raking, baling and hauling fodder for next winter’s feeding.

The Irish Farmers Journal has picked out some of the highlights.

Silage season

West Cork dairy farmer Denis O'Donovan uploaded a video of "silage by the sea" to Twitter.

Wexford farmer Patrick Kehoe is doing the business without fertiliser.

Roscommon dairy farmer Miriam Gunn has her silage pit ready for action.

Cork dairy farmer Victor O'Sullivan was busy with the first cut.

Meath suckler farmer Fergal Hennessy got going with his first cut of red clover silage for 2023.

Part-time Tipperary farmer Dermot Campion was mowing earlier in the week.

And finally, Wicklow farmer Martina Harrington mowed on Monday.