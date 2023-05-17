Silage season 2023 has kicked off across the country with blue skies and sunshine forecast for the coming days.
Farmers have taken to social media to post videos and photos documenting mowing, raking, baling and hauling fodder for next winter’s feeding.
The Irish Farmers Journal has picked out some of the highlights.
Silage season
West Cork dairy farmer Denis O'Donovan uploaded a video of "silage by the sea" to Twitter.
Silage by the sea!! #silage23 pic.twitter.com/Zs0m5a3hFA— Denis O'Donovan (@odonovandenism) May 16, 2023
Wexford farmer Patrick Kehoe is doing the business without fertiliser.
Cut the first bit of silage here for 2023 today, not the heaviest of cuts but no fertilizer used, a good clover content did the buisness ???????? pic.twitter.com/vWp5nIxzCk— patrick kehoe (@patrickkehoe700) May 16, 2023
Roscommon dairy farmer Miriam Gunn has her silage pit ready for action.
All set for the first load of grass @Michaelgunnr #silage #silage23 #grasstomilk #silagetomilk pic.twitter.com/i5WyhQc4Uv— Miriam Gunn (@miriamgunn) May 15, 2023
Cork dairy farmer Victor O'Sullivan was busy with the first cut.
First silage cut for the new tedder. Always great to play with the new toys!— Victor O'Sullivan (@VictorOSulliva) May 14, 2023
Super evening for it pic.twitter.com/EGZ0NBRz1e
Meath suckler farmer Fergal Hennessy got going with his first cut of red clover silage for 2023.
First cut of red clover silage for 2023. Sowed last year in June and got two cuts. Grazed in February with 2,000 gallons of cattle slurry after. Perfect winter feed for young bulls #stabiliserbeef pic.twitter.com/YtBbQZQSXH— Fergal Hennessy (@Fergnow101) May 17, 2023
Part-time Tipperary farmer Dermot Campion was mowing earlier in the week.
@Goldcrop Hi Digestibility Grass mix got a little strong for grazing so taken out today. Great weather for silage. pic.twitter.com/4Z12jDKqqn— Dermot Campion (@dcampion244) May 15, 2023
And finally, Wicklow farmer Martina Harrington mowed on Monday.
Mowed this afternoon after the dew had lifted. The sugars were rising with the sun and the Dry Matter increasing. Ground has dried out now, tedded this evening will pick up Wednesday. Hopefully 72 DMD silage and 30% DM. Hoping for 10bales/ac on reseed and 9 bales/ac on rest?????? pic.twitter.com/FzPqbgPVeH— Martina Harrington (@martinaharrin11) May 15, 2023
