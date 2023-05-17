Silage season 2023 has started across the country.

Silage season 2023 has kicked off across the country with blue skies and sunshine forecast for the coming days.

Farmers have taken to social media to post videos and photos documenting mowing, raking, baling and hauling fodder for next winter’s feeding.

The Irish Farmers Journal has picked out some of the highlights.

Silage season

West Cork dairy farmer Denis O'Donovan uploaded a video of "silage by the sea" to Twitter.

Wexford farmer Patrick Kehoe is doing the business without fertiliser.

Cut the first bit of silage here for 2023 today, not the heaviest of cuts but no fertilizer used, a good clover content did the buisness ???????? pic.twitter.com/vWp5nIxzCk May 16, 2023

Roscommon dairy farmer Miriam Gunn has her silage pit ready for action.

Cork dairy farmer Victor O'Sullivan was busy with the first cut.

First silage cut for the new tedder. Always great to play with the new toys!

Super evening for it pic.twitter.com/EGZ0NBRz1e — Victor O'Sullivan (@VictorOSulliva) May 14, 2023

Meath suckler farmer Fergal Hennessy got going with his first cut of red clover silage for 2023.

First cut of red clover silage for 2023. Sowed last year in June and got two cuts. Grazed in February with 2,000 gallons of cattle slurry after. Perfect winter feed for young bulls #stabiliserbeef pic.twitter.com/YtBbQZQSXH — Fergal Hennessy (@Fergnow101) May 17, 2023

Part-time Tipperary farmer Dermot Campion was mowing earlier in the week.

@Goldcrop Hi Digestibility Grass mix got a little strong for grazing so taken out today. Great weather for silage. pic.twitter.com/4Z12jDKqqn — Dermot Campion (@dcampion244) May 15, 2023

And finally, Wicklow farmer Martina Harrington mowed on Monday.