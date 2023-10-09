There have been landslides on a number of roads in Scotland due to the wet weather. \ @NWTrunkRoads

Farmers in Scotland have been hit with severe flooding over recent days, with rainfall flooding fields and, in some cases, washing away fodder.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued flood warnings for several areas across the country, with a month’s rain forecast for Monday alone in some places.

SEPA’s flood warnings urge the public, including farmers, to “remain vigilant” and to take action to protect themselves and their property.

Bales washed to sea

Scottish farmers have been documenting the flooding online, with one farmer near Inveraray Castle, a country house in the county of Argyll, west Scotland, posting a video to social media in which silage bales are seen washed down the River Aray.

Hundreds of bales are seen being swept into Loch Fyne, Scotland's longest sea loch, with one commentator online stating "you don’t see that every day”.

Traffic Scotland has issued several traffic updates for the area, with a number of roads closed due to the torrential rain.

Landslides

The agency also reports of landslides closing a number of roads in upland and hilly areas. Across the country, Police Scotland report that 10 people have been airlifted to safety due to the landslides with no injuries reported.

UPDATE?? The #A83 remains CLOSED ?? between Ardgarten east of Rest and Be Thankful and Inverary due to multiple landslips. Clean up operations are underway where safe to do so ?? Photo of area at Kinglas ?? pic.twitter.com/E1eI0Jd6Th — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) October 8, 2023

In its online updates, the country’s North West Trunk Road Unit, which maintains trunk roads and bridges across northwest Scotland on behalf of Transport Scotland, has shared images of several landslides on rural roads and the clean-up works which remain ongoing.