Quality cattle are being hotly contested, with buyers at the Carrick-on-Shannon winter fair vying with commercial breeders, heifer producers and commercial show enthusiasts to secure the top lots.

Father and son duo Shane and Alex McGreal saw their heifer calf sired by Saltire Impressive sell for €6,100 at Monday's sale.

Cinnamon clinched the Simmental champion sash on Monday, before being knocked down to an undisclosed buyer for the top price in the Simmental section.

Co Roscommon breeder Tommy Cox saw the hammer fall at €5,500 for his Limousin-sired heifer. A second-prizewinner in her class, she weighed 584kg, equating to €9.42/kg.

Shorthorn champion from Sunday’s show went to a new home at a price of €3,000. The smart roan heifer, shown by Paul Coyne, Co Galway, was sired by Stoneyroyd Halcyon Matrix.

