Despite a small entry, the trade in Roscrea on Friday was very strong, with bullocks and heifers frequently clearing the €3.00/kg mark.

The good weather and the time of year resulted in a smaller entry of stock at last Friday’s weekly cattle sale in Central Auctions Roscrea, with people’s minds elsewhere as they try to reap the benefits of the sunshine and the dry spell.

Despite this, there were just over 300 cattle forward for the sale, which were met with a 90% clearance rate.

Quality always sells well ?? this group of three Charolais-cross and Limousin-cross heifers born in April 2021 and weighing 555kg sold for €1,530?? @farmersjournal @FJBeef @irishcharolais @irishlimousin pic.twitter.com/YLfmrhcLJc June 9, 2023

Bullocks

A relatively small entry of bullocks was met with a strong trade, in particular bullocks in the 400kg to 500kg category, which were up over 30c/head on the week previous.

Continental bullocks sold upwards of €2.58/kg across the board, with a top price per kilo of €3.14 being paid for a Limousin-cross bullock weighing 615kg that sold for €1,930.

Feel like I haven’t used this in ages, but we’re back in action?? @FJBeef are on the road and we’ve arrived in @CentralAuctions Roscrea for the weekly cattle sale. This pen of 6 Angus-cross bullocks born in March 2021 and weighing 623kg sold for €1690(€2.71/kg) @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/g3E2PSy3Ko — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) June 9, 2023

Heifers

A large entry of heifers saw plenty of quality go through the ring, with the traditional-bred Hereford and Angus types doing well, commanding prices of €2.38/kg up to €3.03/kg, which was paid for an Aberdeen Angus heifer weighing 575kg.

Heifers are a strong trade here in @CentralAuctions where this Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer born in February 2022 and weighing 460kg sold for €1380 (€3.00/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/UncbXgWoDY — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) June 9, 2023

The continental heifers sold extremely well with, many of the heifers selling well in excess of €3.10/kg, with one Limousin-cross heifer weighing 410kg selling for €1,440 (€3.51/kg).

Quality was a clear factor that buyers were taking into consideration while bidding at Friday’s sale, with the good suckler-bred types selling exceptionally well.

Weanlings

The weanling trade was as strong as ever at Friday’s sale, despite only a small selection being forward for sale.

A small entry of Aberdeen Angus-cross weanling bulls secured prices ranging from €2.15/kg to €2.51/kg for those weighing in and around the 350kg mark.

Limousin-cross weanling bulls were an easier sell, with bulls weighing just under 400kg fetching €2.59/kg, while the better-quality weanling bulls of the same breed saw young stock weighing in at 265kg sell for €1,020 (€3.85/kg).

Charolais-cross weanling bulls were also an easy sell, achieving prices ranging from €2.75/kg to €3.00/kg, with the lighter, more-muscled types swaying the advantage here.

A short clip this time but bit of colour into the ring here in Roscrea this afternoon with this yearling Shorthorn-cross heifer weighing 345kg selling for €850 (€2.46/kg) ?? @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/BKWkb2NJCv — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) June 9, 2023

Sale stats

Clearance: 90%.

Top price: €2,640 for a pedigree Limousin cow.

Number of cattle forward: 311.

In pictures

This pair of Charolais-cross heifers, born in June 2021 and weighing 575kg, sold for €1,60 (€2.87/kg).

This group of four Charolais- and Limousin-cross heifers, born in April and May 2021 and weighing 557kg, sold for €1,560 (€2.80/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in April 2022 and weighing 450kg, sold for €1,340 (€2.98/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in July 2021 and weighing 550kg, sold for €1,610 (€2.93/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock, born in May 2021 and weighing 615kg, sold for €1,930 (€3.14/kg).

This Simmental-cross bullock, born in March 2021 and weighing 700kg, sold for €1,980 (€2.83/kg).