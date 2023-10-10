What needs to be done to drive uptake of these technologies?

Solar PV will soon become commonplace on most farms. Solar PV systems have emerged as a sustainable and economically viable option for farmers to generate clean energy, while reducing their electricity bills. However, recent delays with grant payments and the slow pace of grid connections have stifled investment.

While anaerobic digestion (AD) has yet to fully take off in Ireland, the opportunities for farmers are immense.

However, to accelerate the transition and adoption of these technologies at farm level, further policy and support are needed. This was the topic of conversation with Pat Smith, MD, Local Power, and Barry Caslin, bioenergy specialist with Teagasc, during a panel discussion at this year's National Ploughing Championships.

Watch the full talk below: