Trevor and Conor Phair with junior and overall champion Brogher Some Machine, sired by Goldies Icon, which sold for £8,500 (€9,605.22). /S Kinahan

Members of the Northern Ireland Charolais club and an array of visitors from up and down the country gathered in Clogher Valley Mart, Co Tyrone, on Friday for the opening spring sale of 2023, which saw a 79% clearance rate.

It was an evening to remember for Trevor Phair, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, as his October 2021-born bull sired by Goldies Icon secured the junior championship before going on to be tapped out as the overall champion.

His Brogher Some Machine then sold for the highest price on the night at £8,500 (€9,605.22) to a breeder in Scotland.

However, Phair’s success didn’t end there. His fourth prize winner Brogher Solo, born in October 2021 and sired by Balthayock Musketeer, sold for £5,000 (€5,650.13) to the same herd in Scotland as his stablemate.

Following closely behind was third prize winner Brogher Superboy, another Balthayock Musketeer son, this time born in November 2021, which secured £4,000 (€4,520.10).

@farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree at a packed ringside in Clogher Valley tonight for the @BritCharolais show and sale ? Reserve Senior champion Brigadoon Scotsman sired by Newhouse Maximus sold for £5,000 #martbids pic.twitter.com/m254xNDGn7 — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) March 3, 2023

With six bulls selling to the next highest price of £5,000 (€5,650.13) on the night, it was another success for David and Albert Connolly of the Brigadoon Charolais herd in Ballynahinch, Co Down, who hit this figure twice.

Connolly’s reserve senior champion, Brigadoon Scotsman, a May 2021-born Newhouse Maxamus son, was the first bull of the night to secure this price and was followed by his stablemate, Brigadoon Statesman, a July 2021-born bull again sired by Newhouse Maxamus.

Intermediate champion Fury Spark, sired by Fury Leader, from Pat Hackett sold for £4,500 (€5,085.11). /S Kinahan

Following in their footsteps were Mr P and Mrs V McDonald with September 2021-born Glencoe Sparky. The Newry, Co Down, duo’s bull was sired by Plexus.

@FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal in Clogher Valley where September 2021 born Glencoe Sparky sired by Plexus sold for £5,000 ??? @BritCharolais pic.twitter.com/Oj48VKT7MJ — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) March 3, 2023

Next in line to secure the £5,000 sum was the reserve junior champion and reserve overall champion, Drumacritten Stuart, from Mr G Nelson.

This December 2021-born bull was sired by the well-known Clenagh Lyle, a bull bred by the Quinn family from Co Clare that is already leaving a massive mark on the pedigree world across Ireland and Britain.

Alfie Clyde exhibiting the female champion, Cherryvalley Scarlett, sired by Lapon, for Ms Leanne Titterington. /S Kinahan

The final bull to secure £5,000 was Mr L Johnston’s Mountain Tomboy. This February 2021-born bull was sired by Derrygiff Jester and was a third prize winner.

Reserve intermediate champion Crummer Syrus from Anthony Dunne sold here in Clogher Valley at @BritCharolais show and sale for £4,500 ???? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/I38oDBFFqU — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) March 3, 2023

Intermediate champion Fury Spark sired by Fury Leader sells in Clogher Valley tonight @BritCharolais show and sale for £4,500 ?? @FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef #martbids pic.twitter.com/gKi1JNUxFk — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) March 3, 2023

For a full report including more prize winners, prices and pictures, make sure to pick up a copy of next week’s Irish Farmers Journal.