This pen of four spring ewe lambs weighing 40kg sold for €156 (€3.90/kg).

Spring lambs were in demand at Tuesday’s weekly sale in Carnaross Mart on 10 May, with factory agents and farmers active around the ring, resulting in an overall clearance rate of 100%.

The sale attracted an entry of over 710 sheep, with a mixed entry of breed type, ewe quality and aged lambs on offer.

Hoggets

This pen of six ewe hoggets weighing 60kg sold for €169 (€2.82/kg).

Lighter lots weighing 44kg to 48kg were making between €116 to €140, with the type of hogget and level of flesh influencing the price. Hogget’s weighing between 45kg to 47kg were falling under the hammer around €155/head for fleshed top quality types.

This pen of seven ewe hoggets weighing 39kg sold for €116 (€2.98/kg).

A number of lowland hoggets weighing upwards of 48kg to 53kg were selling from €154 to €165, with a selection of heavy hoggets weighing over 65kg exceeding the €170 mark.

This pen of five ewe hoggets weighing 40kg sold for €136 (€3.40/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart auctioneer Rodney Windrum commented: “Hoggets were a mixed trade, with well-fleshed types and hoggets suitable for breeding still fetching high prices.’’

The @farmersjournal at Carnaross Mart in County Meath for their general sale of sheep. This pen of 3 ewe hoggets weighing 53.33kg sold for €169 (€3.17/kg). @FJSheep pic.twitter.com/beHNcxFfiF — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) May 10, 2022

This pen of eight ewe hoggets weighing 44kg sold for €143 (€3.25/kg).

Spring lambs

This pen of six Charolais spring ewe lambs weighing 43kg sold for €162 (€3.81/kg).

Spring lambs were a solid trade on the day, with lambs weighing from 40kg to 44kg selling from €153 to €169 in the main. Lambs weighing 45kg to 48kg sold between €157 to €172, with well-fleshed lambs weighing up to 50kg trading in around €170.

The @farmersjournal at Carnaross Mart in County Meath for their general sale of sheep. This batch of 4 spring lambs weighing 40kg sold for €156 (€3.90/kg). @FJSheep pic.twitter.com/qLftYVbNzp — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) May 10, 2022

The @farmersjournal at Carnaross Mart in County Meath for their general sale of sheep. This pen of 10 spring lambs weighing 43.10kg sold for €165 (€3.83/kg). @FJSheep pic.twitter.com/MqcnRRXinu — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) May 10, 2022

Cull ewes

This pen of three cull ewes weighing 74kg sold for €164 (€2.22/kg).

The trade for cull ewes was steady and similar to last week, with lowland ewes weighing between 70kg to 79kg trading from €118 to €140, while heavier ewes weighing over 100kg made as much as €222 on the day.

The @farmersjournal at Carnaross Mart in County Meath for their general sale of sheep. This pen of 3 cull ewes weighing 73.33kg sold for €126. @FJSheep pic.twitter.com/0crbUMXxdj — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) May 10, 2022

Ewes with lambs at foot

This pen of three ewes, with two lambs each at foot sold for €272.

Ewes with single lambs were trading between €180 to €210, with a number of ewes with two lambs at foot making over €260.

The @farmersjournal at Carnaross Mart in County Meath for their general sale of sheep. This pen of 3 ewes with 6 lambs at foot sold for €272. @FJSheep pic.twitter.com/uFpc1tvfpy — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) May 10, 2022

Mart auctioneer, Rodney Windrum said: ‘’We had a great sale today with a good appetite for all stock, with a particular interest in spring lambs and ewes with lambs at foot.

This pen of two ewes, both two years old, with two lambs at foot sold for €210.

"It seems that lot of farmers are in marts with the grass growing and offloading their fat ewes and replacing them with ewes and lambs at foot.’’

Carnaross Mart will host its next special sale of dairy cows on Wednesday 18 May at 12pm, with an entry of freshly-calved cows and in-calf heifers.