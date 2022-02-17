This April 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 880kg and sold for €2,500 (€2.84/kg).

Elphin Mart in Co Roscommon held a special bullock sale on Wednesday, with a lively trade for the all types of stock on the day.

Trade continued to exceed exceptions, with many feedlot and Northern Ireland buyers around the ring contributing to the overall clearance rate of 96%.

The sale attracted an entry of over 500 bullocks, with top price on the day going to a super Charolais bullock that weighed 940kg and sold for €2,640 (€2.81/kg).

The @farmersjournal in Elphin mart today for their special sale of bullocks with #martbids. This prize winning October 2019-born @irishcharolais bullock weighed 840kg and sold for €2,480 (€2.95/kg) pic.twitter.com/eMkpmi8Qen — FJ Beef (@FJBeef) February 16, 2022

Heavy bullocks continue to dominate trade, with those over 650kg selling from €1,750 to €2,640 for top-quality continental and Aberdeen Angus cattle.

The @farmersjournal in Elphin mart today for their special sale of bullocks with #martbids. This June 2020-born @CattleAngus bullock weighed 635kg and went under the hammer for €2,080 (€3.28/kg) pic.twitter.com/X3KVSixvKp — FJ Beef (@FJBeef) February 16, 2022

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Kevin Caslin said: "That heavier store bullock over 650kg was an exceptional trade, with buyers willing to give a bit more for those fleshed bullocks close to slaughter."

Forward store bullocks from 550kg to 650kg remained a good trade, with an overall better price per kilo when compared with the previous few weeks' sales.

These bullocks ranged in price between €2.70/kg and €3.00/kg, with some exceptional bullocks making as much as €3.50/kg/head.

The @farmersjournal in Elphin mart today for their special sale of bullocks with #martbids. This October 2020-born @irishlimousin bullock weighed 510kg and sold for €1,700 (€3.33/kg) pic.twitter.com/DuwnQSetVA — FJ Beef (@FJBeef) February 16, 2022

Lighter bullocks between 400kg and 500kg were in demand, with many of these bullocks making up to €3.00/kg/head.

Prices for bullocks in this weight category ranged from €1,170 to €1,520, with some super-quality continentals making as much as €1,610 (€3.22/kg).

Kevin said: "It’s great to see another week of top-quality cattle and phenomenal prices through the ring.

"We hope with the recent increase in factory prices will have a good reflection on our coming sales in the next few weeks."

Elphin Mart will host its next sale on Wednesday 23 February, with over 300 heifers booked for the sale.

In pictures

This June 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 550kg and sold for €1,680 (€3.05/kg).

This Limousin bullock born in May 2020 weighed 575kg and went under the hammer for €1,780 (€3.10/kg).

This January 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 470kg and sold for €1,470 (€3.13/kg).

This May 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 685kg and went under the hammer for €2,070 (€3.02/kg).

This March 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 600kg and sold for €1,600 (€2.67/kg).

This October 2019-born bullock weighed 840kg and sold for €2,360 (€2.81/kg).