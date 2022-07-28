This November 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 460kg and sold for €1,450 (€3.15/kg).

Trade remained steady in Ballymahon Mart, Co Longford, at its weekly sale of heifers, bullocks and dry cows on Thursday 28 July.

Buyers were active for quality store continental bullocks, with a number of farmers offloading cattle and seeking new replacements.

Store bullocks weighing between 400kg and 500kg were leading the way, with bullocks in this weight category averaging at €2.96/kg, with a number of top-quality lots making over €3.15/kg.

Forward-store bullocks weighing 500kg to 600kg were a flying trade, averaging at €2.82/kg, up 41c, from last year’s sale. Heavier bullocks weighing over 600kg ranged in price from €2.49/kg to €3.02/kg.

The @farmersjournal in Ballymahon Mart, county Longford. This February 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 545kg and sold for €1,600 (€2.94/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/R4iyG6fmDD — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) July 28, 2022

Heifers

Lighter heifers weighing under 300kg averaged at €2.41/kg, with heifers in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket trading from €1.85/kg to €2.98/kg.

Heifers weighing between 400kg and 500kg were a slightly better trade compared with previous weeks, averaging at €2.46/kg, while heifers in the 500kg to 600kg weight bracket were falling under the hammer for around €2.40/kg for traditional breeds up to €2.77/kg for quality continentals.

Slaughter-fit lots remain a steady trade, with heavier heifers over the 600kg mark making around €2.50/kg.

Dry cows

Dry cows fetched the highest prices, with a number of super well-fleshed continental types ranging in price from €2.72/kg to €2.93/kg. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus-crosses were a great trade, averaging at €2.35/kg.

Top price at the sale was achieved by a November 2017-born Blonde d'Aquataine cow that weighed 740kg and sold for €2,170 (€2.93/kg).

The @farmersjournal in Ballymahon Mart, county Longford. This November 2017-born Blonde cow weighed 740kg and sold for €2,170 (€2.93/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/nyKC4RKE0Z — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) July 28, 2022

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager William Jones said: “Very happy with the numbers going through the yard, with almost 200 cattle at today’s sale. This time last year, we had one of our smallest sales of the year. It’s great to see farmers optioning for marts to offload stock."

Ballymahon Mart will host its next sale on Thursday 4 August for its weekly sale of cattle.

In pictures

This August 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 495kg and sold for €1,560 (€3.15/kg).

This August 2021-born Limousin bullock weighed 515kg and sold for €1,520 (€2.95/kg).

This November 2017-born Blonde cow weighed 740kg and sold for €2,170 (€2.93/kg).

This March 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 610kg and sold for €1,910 (€3.13/kg).

This April 2020-born Hereford heifer weighed 570kg and sold for €1,470 (€2.58/kg).

This April 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 630kg and sold for €1,600 (€2.54/kg).

This March 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 630kg and sold for €1,720 (€2.73/kg).

This October 2020-born Shorthorn heifer weighed 510kg and sold for €1,270 (€2.49/kg).

This April 2020-born Hereford heifer weighed 560kg and sold for €1,240 (€2.21/kg).

This February 2020-born Aberdeen Angus heifer weighed 560kg and sold for €1,370 (€2.45/kg).