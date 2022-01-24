This Belgian Blue bull calf born in January sold for €440.

Last Saturday saw a return to normality in marts with the removal of social distancing restrictions in all marts around the country.

After the announcement of restrictions being lifted last Friday, many marts, including Carrigallen, allowed more buyers around the ring with the return to full capacity.

The all-important mart canteen was also back in full swing.

In total, 75 calves were on offer in Carrigallen Mart. Of the 75, 68 found a new home, leaving a clearance rate of 91%.

Trade remains steady in the suck calf section, with a top price of €630 for a November-born Charolais-cross bull calf.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Carrigallen Mart manager Helen Kells said: "Trade remained very good for the first month of 2022, with a large number of buyers around. A high percentage of farmers are buying, with a few exporters starting to gain interest as well."

Hereford calves ranged from €180 up to €340/head, with Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves making on average €200/head. Limousin calves were a good trade, with some of the top calves making up to €550.

Younger Friesian bull calves ranged from €50 to €80, with stronger older bull calves going under the hammer for €140/head.

"Online bidding is still really popular with a high percentage of these online bidders from Northern Ireland," according to Helen.

"Overall, we are seeing a really good start to the 2022 trade and hope that the end of COVID restrictions will be beneficial for the year ahead."

Carrigallen Mart will hold a special sale for bullocks on Thursday 3 March.

In pictures

This Hereford bull calf born 11 January sold for €180.

This Hereford heifer calf born in December sold for €340.

This November-born Friesian bull calf sold for €60.

This Friesian bull calf born in December sold for €135.

This January-born Aberdeen Angus bull calf sold for €280.

This Aberdeen Angus bull calf born in January went under the hammer for €160.

These two Friesian bull calves born in December sold for €60.

This December-born Belgian Blue heifer calf went under the hammer for €380.

This January-born Hereford bull calf sold for €330.

This Hereford bull calf born 25 December sold for €220.