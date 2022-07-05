This January 2016-born Limousin cow with an April 2022-born heifer calf at foot sold for €2,640.

All three rings were in full swing on Monday night in Elphin Mart, Co Roscommon, for its general sale of cattle, with this week’s sale including a special entry of 25 Limousin suckler cows.

The top price on the night went to a super January 2012-born Belgian Blue cow, weighing 830kg and going under the hammer for €2,780 (€3.35/kg).

This was closely followed by a February 2017-born Charolais cow that weighed 980kg and sold for €2,720 (€2.78/kg).

Dry cows

Prices for dry cows remained excellent, with buyers active online and ringside for top-quality heavy lots, which resulted in a clearance rate of 100%.

The majority of cows featured in the sale were well-fleshed continental types. These lots sold mainly from €2,180 (€2.76/kg) to €2,780 (€3.35/kg), with a number of cows hitting over €3.00/kg.

Dairy-bred lots were an easier trade, ranging in price from €1.20/kg to €2.50/kg, with prices for these lots depending on the quality and flesh cover.

The @farmersjournal in Elphin Mart, county Roscommon. This January-2012 born Belgian Blue cow weighed 830kg and sold for €2,780 (€3.35/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/hIuyCzxiMl — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) July 4, 2022

Suckler cows

Making an appearance at the sale were 25 Limousin cows that were all scanned in-calf to a five-star Limousin bull. All calves at foot featured in the sale were March to April 2022-born.

Quality counted on the day, with stronger young cow and calf outfits in high demand, with prices ranging from €2,500 to €2,660.

The cows averaged at €2,200 on the night, with a total of five cows exceeding a price of €2,500.

Lighter lots were a slightly easier trade, ranging in price from €2,120 to €2,480.

The @farmersjournal in Elphin Mart, county Roscommon. This January-2016 born 5-star Limousin cow with a four month old heifer calf at foot sold for €2,640.@FJBeef pic.twitter.com/p3rCIzAgBU — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) July 4, 2022

Elphin Mart will host its next special sale of heifers and bullocks on Monday 18 July.

In pictures

This February 2011-born Charolais cow weighed 830kg and sold for €2,600 (€3.13/kg).

This March 2012-born Limousin cow with April 2022-born bull calf at foot sold for €2,360.

This April 2016-born Limousin cow with April 2022-born bull calf at foot sold for €2,140.

This December 2012-born Limousin cow weighed 720kg and sold for €1,970 (€2.74/kg).

This June 2014-born Simmental cow weighed 650kg and sold for €1,750 (€2.69/kg).

This June 2012-born Limousin cow weighed 665kg and sold for €1,690 (€2.54/kg).