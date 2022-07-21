This April 2017-born purebred Limousin cow with a February 2022-born heifer calf at foot sold for €6,100.

Roscrea Mart in Co Tipperary hosted its special suckler sale on Wednesday 20 July, with this week’s sale featuring two dispersal sales of over 103 top-quality stock.

First through the ring was Willian Keegan’s herd, which consisted of 50 in-calf cows and heifers all scanned and due to calve from August to November.

Following next was a dispersal sale of over 50 pedigree Limousin, Shorthorn and commercial cows and heifers from Tom Wall’s herd.

Quality was met with demand on the day, with farmers, factory agents and Northern Ireland buyers active, contributing to a clearance rate of 92%.

Top price of €7,400 was given to a December 2014-born purebred Limousin cow with a five-month-old heifer calf at foot.

This was closely followed by an April 2017-born Limousin cow with a February 2022-born heifer calf at foot which sold for €6,100.

Heifers

The @farmersjournal in Roscrea Mart, county Tipperary. This March-2019 purebred Limousin heifer weighed 725kg and sold for €3,300 (€4.55/kg). @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/CcOTW3Mgzq — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) July 20, 2022

Lighter heifers weighing between 400kg and 500kg ranged in price from €2.39/kg to €4.15/kg, with four heifers in this weight bracket achieving over €4.00/kg.

Heifers weighing in the 500kg to 600kg bracket were a flying trade, ranging in price from €2.10/kg for poorly fleshed Charolais up to €4.64/kg for an in-calf Simmental heifer.

Forward store heifers over 600kg were met with a firm appetite, ranging in price from €2.00/kg to €5.06/kg.

Sucklers

The @farmersjournal in Roscrea Mart, county Tipperary. This super December-2014 born purebred Limousin cow with her five-month old heifer calf sold for €7,400. @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/tEKbDefh8v — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) July 20, 2022

Making a special appearance at the sale was an entry of purebred Limousin cows and heifers that were all scanned back in-calf to a five-star Limousin bull. All calves at foot featured in the sale were February to June 2022-born.

Quality counted on the day, with well-fleshed younger cow-and-calf outfits making up to €7,400.

Older cows ranged in price from €1,440 for a Hereford cow to €2,900 for a purebred Limousin.

In pictures

This March 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 665kg and sold for €2,260 (€3.40/kg).

This March 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 460kg and sold for €1,650 (€3.59/kg).

This April 2019-born Limousin cow with a February 2022-born purebred heifer calf at foot sold for €3,500.

This March 2019-born Limousin cow weighed 725kg and sold for €3,300 (€4.55/kg).

This December 2014-born purebred Limousin cow with her five-month-old heifer calf at foot sold for €7,400.

This July 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 630kg and sold for €4,000 (€6.35/kg).

This September 2019-born Limousin heifer weighed 790kg and sold for €4,100 (€5.19/kg).

This March 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 580kg and sold for €1,250 (€2.15/kg).

This May 2020-born Salers heifer weighed 680kg and sold for €1,820 (€2.68/kg).

This March 2020-born Simmental heifer weighed 595kg and sold for €1,440 (€2.42/kg).