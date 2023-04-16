Kevin O’Brien and Colin Jackson with the top-priced bull Turloughmore Supreme, which sold for €4,500. \S Kinahan

The Irish Aubrac Cattle Society held its first sale of the year on Saturday in Tullamore Mart, with 36 cattle in attendance.

The sale saw a selection of bulls, maiden heifers, in-calf heifers and cow and calf pairs all go under the hammer.

The top call went to Turloughmore Supreme, a February 2022-born bull sired by Harmonieux which sold for €4,500. The easy-calving bull was bred from one of the top cows in the Turloughmore herd, having already bred two sons and a grandson in AI for breeder Kevin O’Brien, Athenry, Co Galway.

The second-highest price of €3,700 was achieved for a cow and calf pair from the herd of Francis O’Donohoe, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The cow was a January 2019-born daughter of Invincible and had her February 2023-born bull calf at foot.

The bull calf was sired by Johnstown T and was the second calf to be registered to this powerful cow.

The final lot to secure in excess of €3,000 at Saturday’s sale was a January 2022-born bull, Ballyconneely Setanta.

The Dolby son was exhibited by John Terence Sweeney, Ballyconneely, Co Galway, and boasts a replacement index of €194, a terminal index of €124 and a calving ease figure of just 1.8%. Bred from a Caporal dam, Setanta went on to sell for €3,300.

The sale was met with a 59% clearance rate with the 21 lots sold selling to an average price of €2,148.

For a full sale report, check out next week’s Irish Farmers Journal.