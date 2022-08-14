The supreme champion at the Texel society's premier show and sale in Blessington on Saturday. Owner and breeder Rodney McLaughlin in picture.

The Irish Texel Sheep Society’s premier show and sale in Blessington saw a ram lamb bred by Rodney McLaughlin’s Clara flock selected as supreme champion on Saturday.

The February-2022 born ram topped Saturday’s sale at €13,000, with Ronan Gallagher taking the lamb to join his Enniscrone flock.

Interest in the supreme champion pushed bids beyond last year’s bidding, when €10,000 was reached twice but not exceeded.

Supreme @IrishTexel champion tops the day off at €13,000.



A triplet ram lamb off a hogget ewe in-lamb to frozen semen.



The two other ram lambs off the same ewe were also entered, reaching €2,200 and €800.



Full report in @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/AdUFptsZ5F — Noel Bardon (@NoelB57472042) August 13, 2022

The lamb was one of triplet ram lambs to come from an AI-bred hogget ewe inseminated with the Scottish Texel Sportmans Dare Devil.

One of the other brothers, Clara Fabio, went under the hammer at €2,200 while the third of the triplets, shown by Rodney’s son Peter, found a new home for €800.

This full brother of the supreme champion sold for €2,200.

The premier show and sale saw around 400 lots on offer, split between the female sale on Friday with 115 lots and the male sale on Saturday with 285 lots.

Sold for €3,000, the highest paying lot so far.



Second in the shearling ram class.



5? on replacement

4? on terminal



Lot 132 bred by Eugene and Malachy Hand, Co Westmeath.@farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/h90N2R3Bln — Noel Bardon (@NoelB57472042) August 13, 2022

The shearling ram class was topped by a ram bred by Irene and Iris Brazil which reached €3,800.

Breeding success

The key to breeding success with Texel sheep is to keep true to the breed, McLaughlin told the Irish Farmers Journal.

This is in addition to ensuring that stock have traits sought out by both pedigree and commercial flocks, he said.

“I look for good length, tight skin and a nice head. Size is a big one too. Once you get good size and a nice head, you just hope it clicks,” he said.

For full coverage of the top prices and prizes, pick up this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.