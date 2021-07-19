For many winter wheat growers, 2021 has been a high disease pressure year.
From yellow rust during the dry weather to septoria later in the season, pressure remains high in many places.
With chemistry continuing to come under increased pressure from the evolution of diseases, Siobhan Walsh recently spoke to Teagasc’s Steven Kildea about the importance of integrated pest management practices when protecting your crops.
Watch the full video below.
The first steps in reducing disease levels in wheat from Irish Farmers Journal on Vimeo.
