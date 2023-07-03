Watch: Social Farming Ireland open day on farm in Co Monaghan

Social Farming Ireland offers people who are socially, physically, mentally or intellectually disadvantaged the opportunity to spend time on a family farm. Participant Andrew Foley, who has worked on Pat Corrigan’s dairy farm for four years, spoke to farmers at the event on Pat’s farm in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan.

Watch: Dairy farm walk in Co Cork

Milk quality, farm profitability and grass and nutrient management were the topics of focus at a farm walk organised by Teagasc, Carbery and Drinagh Co-op on the dairy farm of Ian Kingston and family in Dunmanway, Co Cork. Ian was crowned Carbery’s milk quality and sustainability award winner for 2022.

Recent weather has been a great help for haymaking in Co Mayo

Hay being rowed up by Sean Galligan for small square bales to be used on his suckler and beef farm near Ballyvary, Co Mayo. \ Sean Galligan

Hegarty Agri cereals information day in Co Cork

Tom McDonnell, Marksville Farms, Ardee, Co Louth, Gerry Giggins, Livestock Nutrition Solutions, Co Louth and James Hegarty discuss the progress of a crop of December-sown Tardis winter barley at the Hegarty Agri information day on alkaline-treated cereals for livestock feed at Whitechurch, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

Young James and PJ Ring along with Nóra and Lucy Hegarty have some fun exploring the winter barley. \ Donal O'Leary

James Ring. \ Donal O'Leary

Vincent Brennan, Skehenerin, Listowel, Maurice Walsh, Ahabeg, Lixnaw, Co Kerry, and James Hegarty take a closer look at a crop of December-sown Tardis winter barley at the Hegarty Agri information day. \ Donal O'Leary

Newry show in Co Armagh

Judge Graham Foster, Castlederg, Co Tyrone, judging the Texel Class of aged ewes at Newry Show. \ Houston Green

Martin Rodgers, Dromara, Co Down, with Judge Brian Law, Omagh, Co Tyrone, after picking up Champion Belgian Blue at Newry Show. \ Houston Green

A proud Ethan Bell (9) of Pomeroy, Co Tyrone, got first prize in the Limousin calf class at Newry Show. \ Houston Green

Brian Cowan, Hilltown, Co Down, Judge Phillip Fawker, Redcastle, Co Donegal, and Joe Megaw, Hilltown, Co Down, with the Champion Mourne Blackface at Newry Show. \ Houston Green

A very happy Jodie Gillespie of Killyleagh, Co Armagh, picked up third in the goat section at Newry Show. \ Houston Green

Triplet calves surprise for Co Galway farmer

This week's My Farming Week Brian Naughton. \ David Ruffles

Brian with his triplet newborn calves at his farm in Menlough, Co Galway. \ David Ruffles

A round up of some of the rest of the pictures from around the country

Twenty-two Waterford dairy farmers have teamed up with the help of the NDC to sponsor local GAA club, Shamrocks GAA, for the next five years to highlight the importance of sustainable dairy production.

Shamrocks GAA club.

Paud Flynn and Sons digging premiere spuds in Rush, Dublin. \ Niall Gosson

Watch: Crops and Cover Crop Cultivations open day 2023

