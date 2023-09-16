Practicing ahead of Ploughing 2023
International sheepdog trials in Co Wicklow
Turning oaten straw in Co Kildare
Hundreds of farmers at Fianna Fáil think-in
Farmers joined an IFA protest outside the Fianna Fáil think-in being held at the Horse and Jockey Hotel in Co Tipperary. \ Philip Doyle
Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue speaks with Irish Farmers Journal editor Jack Kennedy at the Horse and Jockey Hotel, Thurles, Co Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie
A round-up of some of the rest of the pictures from around the country
Arnold Douglas and Sam Douglas arrive and settle their sheep in pens at the Alexander Gourley open air sheep show and sale at Aghanloo in Co Derry. \ Clive Wasson
Hundreds of farmers attended the Teagasc suckler open day at Kildalton College in blistering heat two weeks ago. \ Odhran Ducie
Ger Crowley of Crowley Agri and Andy Griffin take advantage of the warm temperatures to bale hay for Ashtown Stud at South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie
Kieran and Niall Crowley, Ballinadee, working together harvesting Geraldine spring barley near Kilbrittain, Co Cork.\ Gearóid Holland
Gordon Murray rowing second-cut silage on his parents' Charles and Mary Teresa Murray farm in Boheria, Elphin, Co Roscommon. \ Cariosa Murray
