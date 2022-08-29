Reseeding in Wexford
Discing in Wexford. \ Philip Doyle
Photo competition winner
Neil McNamara receiving his first prize, 2t of fertiliser from Goulding’s representative Niall O’Brien. Neil is the winner of the Irish Farmers Journal silage photo competition, in partnership with Goulding’s Fertiliser. \ Philip Doyle
Castleisland Mart
Waiting to unload at Castleisland Mart, Co Kerry.
Paul Scanlon from Knocknagoshel, Co Kerry, unloads his cattle at Castleisland Mart, Co Kerry.
Michael Fitzgerald from Duagh, Co Kerry, watches as his father unloads cattle at Castleisland Mart, Co Kerry.
