The average slaughter age has reduced this year due to earlier housing for finishing. This does however carry a greater feed cost.

At this stage, all of the 2021-born Thrive stock have been drafted from the demonstration farm in Cashel, Co Tipperary.

The average age of slaughter is lower this year than in the past three years due to an earlier housing date in September due to grass shortages on the farm, but despite this younger age, the overall carcase weights being achieved have held up quite well.

In total, there were 33 bullocks drafted in this batch, which were a mixture of breeds including Angus, Hereford, Simmental and Aubrac.

The video below is a sample of the animals that were selected.

Since housing in September, the bullocks have been on first-cut silage ad lib, which is 72% DMD and 13.5% protein. Initially, they were on 4kg/day of a 12% protein finishing nut, which was increased to 5kg/day for the last three weeks.

In next week’s Irish Farmers Journal, a full analysis of both the physical and financial performance of these animals will be reported.

Earlier housing has seen stock moved off the farm earlier, but perhaps at a greater cost. Will housing for the finishing period have paid off financially?

There was also a batch of heifers drafted at the same time and a sample of these and their carcase weights and grades can be seen here.