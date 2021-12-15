Some of the weanlings that are now housed and settled on their winter diet.

Now that all the weanlings are housed for winter, a faecal egg count (FEC) dung sample was planned to be taken to ascertain whether or not a worm dose was required.

However, even before there was a chance to take the sample, farmer John Hally started to notice some blood in the dung on the slats and cubical beds.

The farm vet, Tom Julian from O'Connor & Julian Cashel Vets called to the farm and after investigation, it is likely that the issue is coccidiosis.

A dung sample has been taken to confirm this and a plan of action has been decided upon if the result is positive.

See the video update below for more details.