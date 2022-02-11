Plans on Tullamore Farm are under way to turn stock back outdoors and apply the first round of fertiliser for the year.

Last week, the first load of slurry was applied to paddocks. Fields with low potassium (K) and phosphorus (P) were targeted first with approximately 2,500 gallons of slurry to the acre.

As a derogation farm, the farm is required to use low emission slurry spreading (LESS) methods (trailing shoe) to apply slurry.

With the rising prices in fertiliser this year, trailing shoe application is more efficient in terms of maximising the nitrogen uptake by the grass.

Speaking to farm manager Shaun Diver, he said: "The trailing shoe can ensure maximum uptake of nitrogen as it is applied close to the plant roots. It can also reduce the loss of nitrogen and ammonia to the atmosphere making it better for the environment."

Watch Shaun talk about slurry application and the use of trailing shoe on the farm @farmersjournal @FJBeef @diver_shaun @Niamh_gunn pic.twitter.com/K61SYa0qvc — FJ Sheep (@FJSheep) February 11, 2022

Over the next 10 days, Shaun said his plan is to spread urea to the farm if soil temperatures continue to increase.

Paddocks with medium covers will be receiving half a bag to the acre, to encourage growth over the next few weeks.

The grass cover this week on the farm is 653kg DM/ha, which is a decrease of 23kg DM/ha from last week.

Shaun said: "Although the grass cover has decreased due to sheep grazing and wet periods over the last week, there is still an overall increase in the average growth per day to 8kg/day, which is clearly evident in drier fields."

There are currently 21 cows calved on the farm, with a high number of cows expected to calve in the next ten days.

Shaun says: "So far, calving has gone very well, with zero mortality. The majority of cows are calving by themselves, with two needing a small amount of assistance.

"Over the next few weeks we hope to get calves dehorned and vaccinated before their turnout to sheltered paddocks."

Tullamore Farm will feature on the next episode of the Irish Farmers Journal spring series webinars taking place on Wednesday 16 February at 8pm on farmersjournal.ie.