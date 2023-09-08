This April 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 580kg and sold for €1,820 (€3.14/kg). \ Gerry Faughnan

In our new video at the mart series, we will profile some of the top-priced animals at Martbids marts during the busy autumn sales period.

The cattle trade continues to soar and Elphin was no exception at their special autumn sale of heifers last Wednesday.

Interim mart manager Ciaran Lynch described the trade as electric, with over 80 pens of top-quality heifers in the sale.

Next week, it’s the turn of the bullocks, with over 90 pens of bullocks booked in for a special sale on Wednesday 13 September.

Check out the top 10 videos below:

This May 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 820kg and got the top price of the sale at €2,500 (€3.05/kg):

This April 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 650kg and sold for €2,450 (€3.77/kg):

This May 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 750kg and sold for €2,430 (€3.24/kg):

This June 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 630kg and sold for €2,380 (€3.78/kg):

This April 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 720kg and sold for €2,360 (€3.28/kg):

This January 2022-born Charolais heifer weighed 630kg and sold for €2,320 (€3.68/kg):

This January 2022-born Charolais heifer weighed 630kg and sold for €2,300 (€3.65/kg):

This January 2022-born Charolais heifer weighed 580kg and sold for €2,290 (€3.95/kg):

This pair of April 2021-born Charolais heifers weighed 625kg and sold for €2,270 (€3.63/kg):

This February 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 710kg and sold for €2,220 (€3.13kg):

To keep up to date with the Irish Farmers Journal mart trade coverage, log in to www.farmersjournal.ie for daily updates.