Lot 14, a Stainton Coca Cola-bred ewe scanned in-lamb with a single to Annaghdown Edoardo sold for €820.

The sheep trade is flying high at the moment and that confidence has crept into the pedigree world all autumn with some great prices being paid for breeding females in particular.

While this year’s sale didn’t hit the heights of the 2020 sale, there was some very good money being paid for the top lots in the sale.

The sale included 96 lots from the Enniscrone flock of Ronan Gallagher, the Clew Bay flock of Jimmy Garrivan and the Silverhill flock of Neville Myles.

It was the Silverhill flock who took home the top price of the night. His February 2020-born hogget was scanned in-lamb with twins to the €6,500 Blessington champion Greenhill Dance Monkey due in March 2022. She was knocked down at €2,100.

Following close behind was lot 35 from Ronan Gallagher. This March 2020-born hogget is by Stainton Coca Cola and out of a Knap Alligator ewe.

Lot 35, a Stainton Coca Cola ewe from Ronan Gallagher scanned in-lamb with twins to Hill View Eloi sold for €2,000.

She is scanned in-lamb with twins to the €8,500 ram Hill View Eloi. She was knocked down at €2,000.

Her full sister, lot 12 was also scanned in-lamb with twins to Hillview Eloi and she sold for €1,700.

Lot 12, a Stainton Coca Cola-sired ewe scanned in-lamb with twins to Hill Vie Loki sold for €1,700.

Lot 36 was another Staintin Coca Cola ewe, this time scanned in-lamb with twins to the €7,000 Blessington reserve champion Annaghdown Edoardo. She was sold for €1,850.

Lot 34, a Stainton Coca Cola-sired ewe scanned in-lamb with a single to Annaghdown Edoardo sold for €1,220.

The top ewe from Jimmy Garrivan’s pen was a Staintin Coca Cola ewe going back to a Garngour Aerosmith ewe. She is scanned in-lamb with twins to Hillview Eloi and sold for €1,250.

Lot 23, a Sportmans A Star-sired ewe sold in lamb with twins to Hill View Eloi for €1,500.

One of the highlights of the sale was 13 recipient ewes with pedigree Suffolk lambs at foot. Thewe lambs were all bred by Ronan Gallagher and were all lambed in the last few weeks. The 13 outfits averaged €812/head with a top of €1,300 being paid for a recipient ewe and her pedigree Suffolk ram lamb at foot.

