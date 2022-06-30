This March 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 495kg and sold for €1,510 (€3.05/kg).

Quality was met with a strong demand in Granard Mart last Wednesday for its weekly sale of heifers, bullocks and dry cows.

A total entry of 75 lots of heifers and bullocks went through the scales, with buyers out in force contributing to an overall clearance rate of 97%.

Demand for bullocks was firm, with plenty of buyer activity for quality types and short-keep finish lots.

Bullocks

At the top of the market, lighter bullocks weighing between 300kg and 400kg were selling from €2.67/kg to €3.16/kg, with a number of bullocks in this weight bracket making over €3.00/kg.

Bullocks weighing in the 400kg to 550kg bracket were selling from €2.37/kg for an Aberdeen Angus up to €3.08/kg paid for a Charolais. Heavier bullocks over 550kg sold from €2.45/kg to €2.80/kg.

The @farmersjournal in Granard Mart, county Longford. This March-2020 born Limousin bullock weighed 555kg and sold for €1,490 (€2.64/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/yNt1JjypEs — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) June 29, 2022

Heifers

Heifers weighing 300kg to 400kg averaged at €2.60/kg, with store heifers weighing between 400kg and 500kg trading from €2.40/kg to €3.05/kg.

Forward store heifers weighing over the 600kg mark traded on average at €2.70/kg.

The @farmersjournal in Granard Mart, county Longford. This March-2021 born Charolais heifer weighed 495kg and sold for €1,510 (€3.05/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/Vuze8PGAd5 — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) June 29, 2022

The @farmersjournal in Granard Mart, county Longford. This February-2021 born Aberdeen Angus heifer weighed 470kg and sold for €1,220 (€2.60/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/bbtM2EuSMg — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) June 29, 2022

The @farmersjournal in Granard Mart, county Longford. This April-2021 born Limousin heifer weighed 435kg and sold for €1,150 (€2.64/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/uQaSB175us — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) June 29, 2022

Dry cows

A large entry of 56 dry cows was also featured in the sale, with well-fleshed continental types continuing to be a strong trade.

Heavy fleshed cows sold mainly from €1,700 (€2.46/kg) to €2,170 (€2.68/kg), with top price on the day achieved by a September 2014-born Limousin cow weighing 850kg and selling for €2,440 (€2.87/kg).

Lighter, Friesian-cross cows were an easier trade, selling mainly from €1.11/kg to €2.00/kg.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Jodie Reilly said: “It seems that the lighter store bullocks and heifers are being met with a firmer demand.

"Even with factories trying to impact prices, there is still a strong presence of farmer buyers keeping a firm floor under prices.”

Granard Mart will host its next sale on Monday 4 July with a sale of weanlings and sucklers.

In pictures

This February 2020-born Aberdeen Angus bullock weighed 535kg and sold for €1,380 (€2.46/kg).

This March 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 595kg and sold for €1,510 (€2.53/kg).

This November 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 500kg and sold for €1,100 (€2.20/kg).

This March 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 555kg and sold for €1,490 (€2.68/kg).

This August 2020-born Aberdeen Angus heifer weighed 485kg and sold for €1,290 (€2.70/kg).

This June 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 410kg and sold for €1,150 (€2.80/kg).

This April 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 435kg and sold for €1,140 (€2.62/kg).

This April 2021-born Aberdeen Angus heifer weighed 630kg and sold for €1,550 (€2.46/kg).

This August 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 370kg and sold for €1,079 (€2.92/kg).

This April 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 435kg and sold for €1,150 (€2.64/kg).