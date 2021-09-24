The countdown is on to weaning on Tullamore Farm. This Limousin-cross-Friesian cow is with her seventh calf, a Fiston-sired Charolais bull.

It has been an almost textbook September so far in terms of grass growth and ground conditions on Tullamore Farm.

The farm continues to record grass growth rates of around 55kg DM/ha/day, which is well above demand and means the farm continues to build grass covers ahead of stock for the remaining weeks at grass.

Calves are forward creep grazing ahead of the cows and are being offered meal in the forward paddock to encourage them to creep out and spend more time away from the cow - something that will help break the bond between cow and calf and ultimately reduce stress at weaning time.

Weaning will commence in a fortnight's time, with cull cows first to be weaned, followed by first-calvers and cows in poorer condition to allow them sufficient time to build up condition at grass prior to housing for winter.

Sheep

While grass supply on farm is good, it will all be wanted with the breeding season for the sheep set to start in a month's time.

This year, almost 280 ewes and ewe lambs will be going to the ram.

Thinner ewes are being offered good-quality grass, while those in better condition are still grazing out paddocks after the cattle.

From next week onwards, all the ewes will be offered top-quality grazing.