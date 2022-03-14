All roads led back to Elphin Mart, Co Roscommon, for the second time over the weekend for the Irish Limousin Cattle Society spring premier sale.

A catalogue of 92 bulls were promoted for the sale. However, with dropouts and some that didn’t pass inspection, this resulted in an overall sale of 61 bulls.

A packed ringside, along with a noticeable presence of Northern Ireland buyers, contributed to an average price of €4,170.

Eleven of these bulls headed north, resulting in 18% of the total.

At the sale, 45 of the 61 bulls on offer found a new home, leaving an overall clearance rate of 75%, which was a big improvement from last year’s clearance rate of 69%.

Top price

Top call on the day went to Faughill Ranger ET who secured a price of €7,000, which was one of the last bulls through the ring.

Faughill Ranger hitting the market at €7,000 for top price here at the @irishlimousin premier in Elphin. This bull is a son of Ampertaine Commander. @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/5NOl0M6fL2 — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) March 12, 2022

This November 2020-born bull was bred by Charlie Clancy, Faughill Cloone, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, and was appointed top of his class in the junior male championship.

Faughill Ranger was first in junior class and secured top price of €7,000.

Boasting five stars on both the terminal and replacement indices, the super bull is sired by Ampertaine Commander, with Glenrock Spartacus also in his back breeding.

Closely followed in the sale was two bulls that both fetched a price of €6,000 each.

First to hit this price was the senior champion Bostonia Rockey ET from the pen of Brendan Grey, Feeney, Scumore, Enniscrone, Co Sligo.

This August 2020-born bull had caught a number of people’s eyes before the sale.

The bull was son of Ampertaine Gigolo and out of the dam Millburn Notable.

Senior champion Bostonia Rockey ET, which sold for €6,000, alongside reserve senior champion Carrefour Roddy, which sold for €4,800.

Judge Martin Irvine said: "This bull is an easy senior champion to me. The bull has a number of good factors, including good height, head and overall shape and appearance."

Here at @irishlimousin premier sale in Elphin. Senior Male Champion Bostonia Rocky ET falls under the hammer at €6,000. @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/q2SVXmVRIN — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) March 12, 2022

Matching him with this price tag was a class five second-prizewinner of the junior male championship, Milbrook Raul, bred by William Smith- Millbrook, Oldcastle, Co Meath.

This bull is sired by Lowerffrydd Empire and dam of the Milbrook Nikkiespcie ET. The bull attracted attention due to its overall high terminal index and easy calving traits.

A total of seven bulls sold at €5,000 and over, with a further 22 bulls making between €4,000 and €5,000 at the sale. Eight sellers also secured a price of €4,600 for their bulls.

Also selling was the reserve junior champion winner Clonguish Ronald by the famous Lodge Hamlet. This October 2020-bull was bred by Joesph McGarry, Caldra, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, and made at €5,400.

The junior champion was awarded to Ballybrown Superduper ET, which bred by Bobby O’Connell, Ballybrown House, Ballybrown, Clarina, Co Limerick. This son of Plumtree Fantasic saw the hammer falling at €5,000, but, unfortunately, this was not enough to secure the price for the champion.

Junior champion bull Ballybrown Superduper ET, owned by Bobby O'Connell, Ballybrown House, Clarina, Co Limerick

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Irish Limousin Cattle Society CEO Ronan Murphy said: "This is our first spring sale of the year. Spring is a good time for the Limousin breed and that was evident today with the high clearance rate.

"There was good confidence at the sale today, which was contributed to by suckler breeders, people from the beef industry and dairy buyers."

Other top prices

€5,200 to Ammaghmore Reno, a son of Fuschia and exhibited by Sean Garrett, Annaghmore, Ballycastle, Co Mayo.

€5,000 to Keltic Ravel, a son of Kaprico Eravelle and bred by Ms Teleri Thomas, Clongiffen, Longwood, Co Meath.

€5,000 to Liscarn Rainbow, a son of Bavardage and bred by Philip Dunne, Linalee, Bailieboro, Co Cavan.

€4,800 to Carrefour Roddy, a son of Grangeford Jojo ET, exhibited by John Kenny, Loughaun Dunkerrin, Birr, Co Offaly.

€4,700 to Gerrygullinane Realdeal, a son of Ampertaine Foreman and bred by Gerry Walsh, The Spires, Church Road, Ballina, Co Mayo.

€4,600 to Knockcroghery Scat Daddy ET, the youngest bull at the sale, bred by Joseph Miley, Ballyglass, Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon.

€4,600 to Milbrook Rex, a son of Lodge Hamlet, and bred by William Smith, Millbrook, Oldcastle, Co Meath.