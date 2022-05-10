UCD AG Soc grand raffle 2022. Top prize is a Fordson Dexta. All proceeds go to Hooves4Hospice and Irish Community Air Ambulance.

UCD’s Agricultural Science Society (Ag Soc) raffle is coming to an end, with the raffle set to close on Friday 13 May at Balmoral Show. The winners will be announced on Saturday 14 May.

This year’s raffle has been supported by a wide variety of companies and organisations across the country, with a number of exceptional prizes up for grabs and over €20,000 worth of prizes to be won.

There are a large number of prizes available, with first prize being ‘Dixie’ a fully restored Fordson Dexta vintage tractor, sponsored by FBD Insurance.

Also included in the list of prizes is two tonnes of Terra CAN, pedigree Limousin and Fleckvieh heifers, a Grasshopper and much more.

There is also a selection of non-agricultural prizes which include a Coppers Gold card, a Tipperary dry-aged Angus meat hamper worth €500 and a spa weekend getaway for two in Mount Wolseley Hotel.

Watch our Sponsorship Representative ?@StephenClaxto11? speak to Lucky Days about our #winthefarmyard charity raffle. Stephen speaks of the 20 amazingly sponsored prizes with 100% of proceeds going to ?@hooves4hospice? & ?@CommunityAirAmb https://t.co/ioIaxSXgij — UCD Agricultural Science Society. (@UCD_Ag_Soc) April 12, 2022

Charities

The two worthy charities chosen by the society this year are Hooves 4 Hospice and the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

Hooves 2 Hospice is a charity that has joined forces with the farming community and supportive organisations to raise a sizeable sum of money towards the costs of building the much-needed Midland Regional Hospice. They aim to recruit a large number of farmers who are willing to rear an animal, and donate the animal or the funds from the animal to the charity.

The second charity selected is the Irish Community Air Ambulance, Ireland’s only dedicated, and charity funded air ambulance. The Irish Community Air Ambulance is an asset of the National Ambulance Service and responds to the most serious trauma and medical emergencies in rural Ireland. In their first 12 months of service, nearly 500 missions were carried out, with each mission costing €3,000.

The UCD AgSoc has a long history of raising money for charities both on and off campus with their events throughout the year, such as an ag-week, an on campus teashop and much more.

