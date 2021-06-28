The four west Cork co-ops that have pulled out are Lisavaird, Drinagh, Bandon and Barryroe. All four process their milk at Ballineen in West Cork under the Carbery banner.

A webinar at 8pm on Monday 28 June will focus on the controversy over the KPMG/Irish Farmers Journal annual milk price review.

Irish Farmers Journal editor Justin McCarthy will ask Jack Kennedy, Irish Farmers Journal; Brian Rushe, dairy farmer and deputy president of the IFA, and Michael Keane, former lecturer at UCC and milk price specialist for the last 40 years; what the row is all about.

Irish milk suppliers won’t be able to compare milk prices within Ireland like-for-like anymore, as it is looking more likely that the independently audited KPMG/Irish Farmers Journal annual milk price review is not going to happen.

The yearly exercise that retrospectively looks back on what dairy farmers got paid is hanging by a thread, as six co-ops have decided not to participate, the four west Cork co-ops now deciding not to participate this year.

Aurivo and Arrabawn are standing by their decision to withdraw last year because liquid milk money is not included in the exercise.

The west Cork co-ops want a trading bonus included. All co-ops refuse to accept what an expert review panel advise is in the best interests of dairy farmers getting fair and transparent information.

