This March-2021 Belgian Blue heifer weighed 494kg and sold for €2,700 (€5.47/kg).

A brisk trade remains for all types of stock in marts across the country. Donegal Mart was no exception last week, with farmers, exporters and a few northern buyers active around the ring.

In total, 440 weanling bulls and heifers were on offer last Friday. Of the 440 lots, 432 found a new home, leaving a clearance rate of 98%.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Eimear McGuinness said: "This is our third special sale this year and we are seeing an exceptional trade for all types of stock each week.

"There has been a particular interest seen in the weanling heifer trade today, with top-quality heifers fetching prices well over the €3.00/kg mark.’’

Heifers

Top price on the day went to a 12-month-old Belgian Blue heifer weighing 494kg, selling for €2,700 (€5.47/kg).

The @farmersjournal in Donegal mart today for their special sale of weanlings with #martbids. This prize winning March 2021-born @BelgianBlueIRL heifer weighed 494kg and went under the hammer for €2,700 (€5.47/kg) pic.twitter.com/296RyChW4q — FJ Beef (@FJBeef) February 25, 2022

Charolais and Limousin heifers dominated the breed type in the sale, weighing in the 200kg to 300kg bracket and ranging in price between €2.45/kg and €3.14/kg.

Weanling heifers in the 300kg to 400kg category averaged around €2.90/kg, with choice heifers falling under the hammer around €3.52/kg/head.

Heavier heifers were a strong trade, with those in the 400kg bracket coming in around €1,225 (€3.06/kg) and top-quality fleshed heifers making as much as €1,400 (€3.35/kg).

The @farmersjournal in Donegal mart today for their special sale of weanlings with #martbids. This January 2021-born @irishcharolais heifer weighed 488kg and sold for €1,390 (2.85/kg) @Niamh_gunn @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/OOFHLCtQy9 — FJ Beef (@FJBeef) February 25, 2022

The @farmersjournal in Donegal mart today for their special sale of weanlings with #martbids. This June 2021-born @irishlimousin heifer weighed 392kg and sold for €1,100 (€2.81/kg) pic.twitter.com/BAiXODJjx3 — FJ Beef (@FJBeef) February 25, 2022

Bulls

A steady trade was seen for bulls throughout the sale, with lighter bulls in the 200kg to 300kg bracket averaging around €2.80/kg/head.

Bulls in the 300kg to 400kg category were making between €2.55/kg and €3.00/kg, with better-quality types exceeding the €3.00/kg/head mark.

Heavier fleshed bulls over the 400kg mark were falling under the hammer around €2.60/kg/head.

A small entry of dry cows also featured in the sale and averaged €2.00/kg, with a top price of €1,930 being paid for a 2014-born Charolais cow weighing 796kg (€2.42/kg).

McGuiness commented: "Overall, I’m very happy with today’s prices. Most animals seem to be hitting the €3/kg mark, which would be considered as an exceptional price in the weanlings sale this time last year."

Donegal Livestock Mart will hold its next special sale on Friday 11 March for weanling bulls and heifers.

In pictures

This May 2020-born Charolais bull weighed 480kg and sold for €1,320 (€2.75/kg).

This Limousin bull born in May 2021 weighed 364kg and sold for €1,200 (€3.30/kg).

This March 2021-born Charolais bull weighed 496kg and sold for €1,480 (€2.98/kg).

This March 2021-born Charolais bull weighed 422kg and sold for €1,160 (€2.75/kg).

This May 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 592kg and sold for €1,710 (€2.89/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus heifer born in March 2021 weighed 424kg and sold for €1,170 (€2.76/kg).

This January 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 398kg and sold for €1,400 (€3.52/kg).

This Belgian Blue heifer born in January 2021 weighed 388kg and sold for €1,240 (€3.20/kg).

This April 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 384kg and sold for €1,020 (€2.66/kg).

This May 2019-born Charolais heifer weighed 642kg and sold for €1,820 (€2.83/kg).