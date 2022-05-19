This February 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 396kg and sold for €1,260 (€3.19/kg).

The weekly Tuesday evening weanling sale in Carnaross Mart in Co Meath resumed this week, with a total entry of over 300 lots of bulls and 300 lots of heifers meeting a fine demand.

Weanling bulls ranging from 200kg to 300kg averaged €2.90/kg with a number of top quality lots making €3.14/kg

Bulls in the 300kg to 400kg category ranged in price from €2.35/kg to €3.30/head. Bulls weighing between 400kg to 450kg ranged in price between €2.45/kg to €2.93/kg. Heavier fleshed bulls over the 450kg were making around €2.72/kg.

There was a large number of good-quality, continental yearling bulls on offer with the majority of bulls on the day reaching well over the €3.00/kg.

Traditional breeds including Aberdeen Angus and Hereford fell under the hammer at €2.94/kg.

The @farmersjournal in Carnaross Mart county Meath. This December -2020 born @IEAberdeenAngus heifer weighed 465kg and sold for €1,320 (€2.84/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/oMeQ2c2Jke — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) May 17, 2022

Heifers

Lighter good quality weanling heifers were a strong trade with heifers weighing in the 200kg to 300kg bracket making €2.90/kg with an exceptional Limousin heifer weighing 275kg making €1,600 (€5.82/kg).

Weanling heifers in the 300kg to 400kg bracket were selling from €2.45kg to €3.30/kg with a small selection of forward store heifers over the 450kg weight bracket coming in around €2.80/kg.

The @farmersjournal in Carnaross Mart county Meath. This April-2021 born @irishlimousin heifer weighed 380kg and sold for €1,110 (€2.92/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/S6SNMI7ILK — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) May 17, 2022

The @farmersjournal in Carnaross Mart county Meath. This March-2021 born @irishlimousin heifer weighed 325kg and sold for €980 (€3.01/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/zMAg3uekoL — Niamh (@Niamh_gunn) May 17, 2022

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart auctioneer, Rodney Windrum: ‘’Today was a flying trade with a lot of appetite for all types of stock on the day. The good quality weanlings are still the highlight of the trade with many making over €3/kg.

Farmers, factory agents and feedlot buyers were also active contributing to a sale with a clearance rate of 100%.’’

Carnaross Mart will host its next special sale on Saturday the 21st of May for the Cooley sheep breeder’s ewe and lamb sale.

In pictures

This February 2021-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 330kg and sold for €910 (€2.76/kg).

This August 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 445kg and sold for €1,280 (€2.88/kg).

This August 2021-born Simmental heifer weighed 210kg and sold for €640 (€3.05/kg).

This August 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 330kg and sold for €1.090 (€3.30/kg).

This August 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 320kg and sold for €980 (€3.06/kg).