This Aberdeen Angus bull born in May 2021 weighed 310kg and sold for €780 (€2.52/kg).

Top-quality weanlings were seen in Granard Mart on Monday night, with a brisk trade for both heifers and bulls resulting in a clearance rate of 99%.

The sale attracted an entry of over 230 lots, with top price on the night going to a Limousin bull that weighed 455kg and sold for €1,270 (2.79/kg).

Bulls remained a good trade all through the sale, with heavier bulls exceeding 400kg averaging around €2.80/kg.

Lighter weighing bulls between 200kg and 300kg came in between €2.55/kg and €3.00/kg.

Leading the heifer prices

Leading the price in heifers was a 395kg Charolais that sold for €1,100 (2.78/kg). This was closely followed by another Charolais heifer weighing 405.5kg that sold for €1,080 (€2.67/kg).

Heifers of similar weight in the 200kg and 300kg bracket were making €2.35/kg to €2.96/kg, while heifers in the 300kg to 400kg category were falling under the hammer for around €2.60/kg.

Top-quality continental Charolais and Limousin heifers ranged in price from €2.81/kg to €3.00/kg.

Talking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Jody Reilly said: "The good trade continues, with numbers coming higher than this time last year in weanlings and especially sucklers, with a 100% clearance rate in our last three suckler sales."

In pictures

This April 2021-born Charolais bull weighed 380kg and sold for €1,030 (€2.71/kg).

This Charolais bull born in April 2021 weighed 305kg and sold for €930 (€3.05/kg).

This April 2021-born Simmental bull weighed 335kg and sold for €800 (€2.39/kg).

This January 2021-born Aberdeen Angus bull weighed 380kg and sold for €780 (€2.05/kg).

This May 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed at 380kg and sold for €1,080 (€2.81/kg).

This April 2021-born heifer weighed 345kg and sold for €920 (€2.70/kg).