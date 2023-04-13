John Connell with the reserve champion Carrickmore Scoobydoo that sold for €5,200.

A fine morning for a pre-sale show at the Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s sale in Athenry Mart saw James Hannon’s Drunline S 1185 top the trade at €9,100.

The October 2021-born bull was selected as the champion bull by young Cavan judge Elanor Reilly and sold for the highest price.

The Tomschoice Lexicon son was out of a Sympa dam and boasted five stars across the board, with a replacement index of €184 and a terminal index of €190.

The myostatin-free bull was purchased by Dovea Genetics from the Bunratty, Co Clare, breeder.

Delighted for Co. Clare breeder James Hannon who has just sold the @irishlimousin champion, Drumline S 1185 here in Athenry for €9,100 ???? sired by Tomschoice Lexicon out of a Sympa dam?? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/MZ2gZ0rvEC — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 13, 2023

The second highest price came from Longwood, Co Meath, breeder Teleri Thomas, with her September 2021-born bull Keltic Sam Tan.

The five-star bull was again sired by Tomschoice Lexicon and is out of a Keltic Handsome dam and boasted a super sire stack, with Wilodge Tonka, Haltcliffe Vermount, Ampertaine Commander and Ampertaine Foreman all in the mix.

The double-profit gene-carrying bull sold for €5,400.

@FJ_Pedigree around the ring in Athenry for the @irishlimousin sale where Keltic Sam Tan sired by Tomschoice Lexicon sold for €5,400 for Ms Teleri Thomas ?? ??€119 Replacement?? €140 Terminal?? pic.twitter.com/nAUwM8rgHn — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 13, 2023

Teleri’s success continued, as a second entry from the Meath breeder saw a full brother to Sam Tan, Keltic September Gold, sell for €5,100.

Following closely behind was the reserve champion Carrickmore Scoobydoo ET from the herd of John Connell, Oldcastle, Co Meath.

The September 2021-born bull was sired by Ampertaine Foreman and is out of the renowned Bailey’s Ice Princess, with Wilodge Cerberus, Baileys Darwin, Wilodge Tonka, Sympa and Nenuphar breeding all building his pedigree.

The five-star easy calving bull sold for €5,200.

The final bull to hit the €5,000 mark was the May 2021-born Ruan Sudo from Ruan, Co Clare, breeder Sean Lyons.

The double-profit gene carrier was sired by Milan Marciano and is out of a Liscarn Johnny dam going back to Oxygene, Vagabond and Wilodge Formulaone and sold for €5,000.

There were 31 bulls sold out of the 45 presented for sale to an average price of €3,954.

@farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree on the road again today and we have landed in Athenry for the @irishlimousin sale ?? 2nd prize winner Ballylin Scout sired by Whinfellpark Lomu sold for €3,900 ?? pic.twitter.com/DqKn37DfEX — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 13, 2023

For a full sale report, check out next week's Irish Farmers Journal.