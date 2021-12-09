In this short video, Teagasc countryside management specialist Catherine Keena outlines the many benefits of hedgerows.

Catherine joined the Footprint Farmers in Tullamore Farm at the end of October.

As we tackle the massive challenge that is climate change, hedgerows can help to sequester carbon, while also providing habitats for animals. They are havens for biodiversity, from birds and bats to insects and pollinators.

As this is Teagasc Hedgerow Week, we will provide information and videos about hedgerows throughout the week.

To learn more about planting hedgerows, click here.

To find out more about Teagasc Hedgerow Week, click here.