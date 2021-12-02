The second installment of the winter cattle series focuses on animal health.

The second webinar of the winter cattle series, brought to you by the Irish Farmers Journal in association with AXA Insurance, focuses on animal health over the winter period.

The panel will discuss everything from winter dosing regimes and dealing with resistance, to lice control, housing and ventilation, as well as feeding and floor space requirements.

The night will also include updates from Tullamore Farm and the Thrive dairy calf-to-beef demo farm on their winter health programmes.

Viewers can also have their queries answered on the night by sending an email to webinar@farmersjournal.ie or on WhatsApp by messaging 086-836 6465.