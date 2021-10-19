Jason Clay, the senior vice-president of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), joins Justin McCarthy for Around the Editor's Table.

In a week where details of the carbon budgets are being released and farmers face the challenge of reducing emissions dramatically to 2030, Jason will talk how these challenges can be overcome by producing food efficiently while farming with nature.

The webinar can be viewed here and takes place at 1pm on Tuesday 19 October.

You can send your questions to 086-836 6465.