There was little change in water results. The investment in local urban waste management systems is still very much a work in progress.

The nutrient load reduction and the shift to reduce output from farming is only now beginning to take shape. The recent changes to CAP policy and the stricter policies introduced around the Nitrates Action Programme are only kicking in now.

Banding, reduced bag fertiliser actions and the fact it takes more than one year to realise a reduction in water nitrate levels are all reasons why we need a better barometer than comparing one year with the next when we assess the impact of policy changes at farm level.

The Department needs to negotiate a realistic timeframe with the EU to allow water quality trends improve.

Sheep 2023 to take place at Gurteen Agricultural College

We are looking forward to meeting our sheep readers at Sheep 2023, which this year is taking place in Gurteen Agricultural College on Saturday 17 June.

We have seen this week through the National Farm Survey results that sheep farmers have endured a challenging period over the last 18 months.

In order to remain in business, sheep farmers will need to adopt the latest technologies to optimise on-farm efficiencies, receive strong market returns and also be ably supported.

Showcase

Sheep 2023 will be an excellent occasion to showcase the commitment farmers have to their sector.

This should remind the powers that be that there is a vibrant sector, which is integral to the fabric of rural Ireland and delivering over €470m in export value that deserves their support.

Make sure to call into our stand for a chat if you are planning on attending this Saturday.