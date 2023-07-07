"It's not a decision of the EPA to construct the map in that particular way. I think they're faithfully implementing what they've been asked to do, which is what's in the legal text of the Commission's implementing decision," Flynn, DAFM added.

There is nothing in the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) water quality report which was sent to the European Commission that comes as a surprise in terms of the water quality findings, David Flynn, principal adviser in the water division at the Department of Housing, has said.

The map included in the report that is "causing such issues" is not a construct of the EPA but based on the criteria that was set down by the European Commission, Flynn told the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture on Wednesday 5 July.

"The EPA have taken the criteria that the Commission have set for good or ill and have implemented that in the report, and that's what has given rise to the map with the red area," he said.

"It's not a decision of the EPA to construct the map in that particular way. I think they're faithfully implementing what they've been asked to do, which is what's in the legal text of the Commission's implementing decision," Flynn added.

A map of the areas where the derogation will be cut to 220kg N/ha from January.

However, the EPA, Flynn said, are very open in terms of explaining how the map was put together and urged anyone who has particular queries in relation to the data used and the standards used in the report to contact them.

"I'm sure they're happy to explain that to anyone who wants to hear from them," he said.

Senior inspector at the Department of Agriculture, Ted Massey, said that the EPA prepared their report in accordance with the requirements that were set down by the European Commission.

"In doing that, the EPA knew there were going to be anomalies.

"I would say that is that is why they have deliberately put them into the report, showing the need for a science-based, targeted approach, and suggesting where we need measures for nitrogen and where we need measures for phosphorus," he added.

Read more

Derogation limit set to drop to 220kg across majority of Ireland

Derogation drop will cause young people to 'walk away' - Jackie Cahill