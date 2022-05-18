Management of the milking platform is a factor in water quality that indoor systems do not need to contend with, the MEP said. \ Philip Doyle

The adverse impact that intensive dairying has on water quality is the standout environmental issue on which Ireland is questioned by overseas buyers of dairy goods, Colm Markey MEP has said.

However, should the sector sufficiently address issues with water quality, Irish dairy’s sustainability credentials would be so far ahead or “untouchable”, he told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Water quality is under more pressure in Ireland than other EU regions because of high stocking rates on grazing platforms that form a part of grass-based systems.

“On the dairy side, the challenges facing dairy in terms of the intensity of grazing blocks was certainly something, we need to get on top of this in order to give us a long-term advantage in dairy,” said Markey.

“Water quality and intensity of the dairy grazing block is the one area that perhaps Ireland is more exposed than the rest of Europe.

“If we could get ahead on that and get the right side of that, we are untouchable by the rest of Europe in terms of our sustainable model and it would give us a massive competitive advantage to be the right side of that,” Markey concluded.