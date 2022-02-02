The third annual Waterford Blackface Sheep Breeders annual in-lamb ewe sale takes place in Dungarvan Mart on Saturday 12 February at 12.30pm.

Online bidding via LSL is available on the day.

Buyers are advised to register with mart prior to sale.Ewes are entered from some of the top flocks in the society, with a special entry of 12 ewes from the Seefinn Flock of Pat and Pa Whyte.

Thirty-five in-lamb ewes and five dry hoggets are entered for the sale.

Some of the ewes entered are in lamb to some of the best rams available for breeding including the Donegal 2021 champion, the Waterford 2019 champion and Munster champion ram lamb of 2021.