The launch of Agri Aware's open farm alongside sponsors at the Fitzgerald family farm in Portlaw, Co Waterford.

Agri Aware has announced the launch of the Open Farm 2023 event, which is returning for the first time since 2019.

This year’s open farm is taking place on the dairy farm of Shane Fitzgerald and family in Portlaw, Co Waterford.

With a mission to bridge the gap between rural and urban communities, Open Farm 2023 aims to promote greater awareness of modern agriculture, the rural environment, animal welfare, food quality and safety among the non-farming community.

This educational event will shed light on the crucial role that farming and the agri-food industry play in the Irish economy.

Activities

Open Farm 2023 will allow the public to visit and see what a working family dairy farm in Ireland looks like and how it goes about producing top-quality food, while doing its bit for the environment.

From seeing cows being milked, walking scenic nature trails, taking in an eye-watering machinery display, cooking demonstrations, panel talks and a kids' zone for the little ones to enjoy, as well as so much more, there will be something for all the family to enjoy on the day.

Commenting on Open Farm 2023, Agri Aware chair Shay Galvin said: “Open Farm aims to bridge the gap between consumer and producer; it is an opportunity to see what happens at the coalface of the sector.

“Farming is the heartbeat of our land and our people and, as a sector, we need to continue to communicate the vital links between agriculture, food, the environment and our economy to the consumer.

“We would like to thank Shane and his family for opening up their farm to the public and give Agri Aware the opportunity to educate and tell the good story that Irish agriculture has to tell,” he said.

Open Farm 2023 is a free-of-charge event for everyone. Gates open to the public from 11am to 4pm. The Eircode for the farm is X91RY18. For full details on the event, see agriaware.ie/events.