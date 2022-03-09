Billy Fraher took home the top price of the sale of €1,000 for his ewe.

The County Waterford Sheep Breeders Association held its third annual In-Lamb Ewe Sale at Dungarvan Mart on 12 February.

While numbers were small, the quality on offer was high and prices reflected that.

In all, just 30 entries made it to the ring, of which 25 found new homes giving a clearance rate of 83%. Prices ranged from a high of €1,000 down to €280/head.

Pat and Pa Whyte sold their in-lamb ewe for €600.

Billy Fraher had the top three priced ewes in the sale, with all three sired by a Dessie Sloan ram and scanned for twin lambs to the Donegal 2021 champion. They sold for €1,000, €860 and €740 respectively.

Bryan Fraher, Pat and Pa Whyte and Billy Fraher each had sales for € 700, with Pa Walsh selling a ewe at €660 and Pat and Pa Whyte also selling a ewe at €600.

Pa Walsh sold his ewe for €660.

The intention of the organisers is for the sale to continue and while it may never reach the status of the annual ram sale, it does give owners an opportunity to showcase the ewes in their flock.