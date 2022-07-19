Having moved premises three times through the years, the decision was made in 2015 to buy the site on which the new premises is now built.

WBD Farm Machinery finally got the opportunity to open its new state-of-the-art premises. Located just off the M1 at Blakes Cross, Co Dublin, the official opening was initially scheduled to take place in 2021, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WBD Farm Machinery was founded in 1984 by Jimmy Weston, Micheal Butterly and Thomas Dunne. The first letter of each of the three surnames makes up the initials WBD.

Now in the hands of the second generation, WBD is unique in that its three current directors are sons of the three individual founding families. Today, Alan Butterly and Alan Dunne look after the sales aspect of the business, while Declan Weston takes care of the accounts department.

Starting out as a secondhand machinery dealer, WBD soon took on the role as Irish importer for the Italian-built Maschio Gaspardo equipment and later for Lucas G equipment, as well as OCMIS irrigation equipment. In 2008, WBD was appointed a Massey Ferguson dealer, taking on the entire MF portfolio. More recently, WBD was appointed Irish importer for the New Zealand-built Giltrap spreader range.

Having moved premises three times through the years, the decision was made in 2015 to buy the site on which the new premises is now built. The intention was to build a new modern dealership that would serve the business for many years.

Development started in January 2018 and building was well on track until COVID-19 struck. According to WBD, the new building is 200ft long by 80ft wide, offering 16,000sq ft of usable space under the one roof.

The new building includes a showroom, parts store, ample office space and a modern workshop with wash bay at the back.