Farmers are facing a massive surplus of pigs this winter, because factories don't have the labour force. \ Claire Nash

IFA national pigs committee chair Roy Gallie has said that if something is not done about visas for foreign factory workers, 50,000 pigs will have stock piled by the new year.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Gallie has said that he dreads the thought of having to do what farmers did during the COVID-19 pandemic in America, where millions of pigs were euthanised, but he said if the Government doesn’t act soon that is the position Irish pig farmers will be in.

Gallie says the cross-border trade has kickstarted the whole escapade.

“There is a gang of pig farmers in the Republic that have been sending pigs to Cookstown in Tyrone for the last number of years – which they are quite rightly allowed to do, it’s legitimate trade,” he said.

“These farmers were told by Cookstown that they wanted more and more pigs. These farmers reacted and they increased their herds and they were putting in more pigs,” he said.

Unclear

Gallie explained that the problem now is that the farmers in the Republic have a surplus supply of pigs and the Cookstown factory in Northern Ireland can’t take them for reasons that are unclear.

He said that farmers are saying they have noticed changes since Karro, which owned Cookstown previously, sold to a Canadian conglomerate Sofina.

We’re still not quite too sure who Sofina is

Gallie said that he has been trying to get in touch with Sofina, but has been stonewalled on every approach.

“We aren’t sure if they’re venture capitalists, they have all sorts of stuff on the website about welfare, environment and animal friendly.

“We’re still not quite too sure who Sofina is, but they refuse to be in touch with us whatsoever,” he added.

“Pig farmers down here say they just don’t want our pigs and want to make sure their NI customers are prioritised.

Gallie said the factories are doing their best but can't meet the demand. \ Claire Nash

“Some in the trade say it’s because they don’t have markets for the ROI pig which is being undercut by imports from the EU because they don’t have the full Bord Bia QA,” he speculated.

Gallie said there has been a knock-on effect because of COVID-19, which has resulted in many of the butchers disappearing from the North.

“Many of them left and couldn’t come back because of the volume of paperwork that was involved in repatriating back to the UK,” said Gallie

A quick change

The IFA chair has said this has spearheaded things in the North.

“All of a sudden, the factories went from wanting more and more pigs to not wanting them at all.”

Gallie explained that there are now thousands of pigs in the south that can’t be killed and the factories in the south of country are either at capacity or cannot accommodate farmers.

“Dawn has already told its producers that it wants them to cut back production by about 3%, it doesn’t want to expand anymore and it is not really interested in getting bigger,” he said

“Stauntons (Stauntons Foods, Co Cork) down in the south, they are not allowed to kill on a Saturday because they’ve got various EPA issues, which they’re trying to sort out,” he said

However, Gallie said the main problem with is more to do with working on a Saturday as it is not in Stauntons Foods contract to work on a Saturday.

Gallie said it is understood that Stauntons Foods has an “awkward” neighbour, people who say that they don’t want pigs killed on a Saturday on account of the noise.

The two Rossderra factories are also at full capacity due to the labour force, but Gallie has been told if the workers were available they would be prepared to kill on a Saturday.

“Rossderra say they could work on a Saturday but not with the existing labour force, it would be too much to ask,” he said

Rossderra has told Gallie they are extremely tight on labour. He said this is due to a multiplicity of things such as COVID-19 close contacts and people going back to their home countries and not returning.

A build up of pigs on farms

Kepak in the North is at capacity at the moment. However, Gallie has been told they doing work on their chill and line so that they can take an extra 1,000 pigs a week.

Gallie said going on the information that he has received, it’s not going to be up and running until the end of the month.

The situation is serious

He had hoped that this would have potential to move some pigs from the south, but he has now been told that the pigs will come from Kepak’s existing customers and they will not take extra pigs in from other customers.

Gallie also said that at the moment there are about 2,500 pigs waiting to be killed and accumulating on Irish farms and that number is getting bigger by the day.

Gallie stressed that the factories are doing their best but that there was only so much they could do without adequate staffing.

“The situation is serious, I spent last weekend trying to find shed for a farmer to able to house his surplus pigs.

“This is a live conveyor belt, and the fact is there are no EU workers to fill these positions.

“We’ve been relying on the Brazilians and Filipinos who will come into the factory and work,” he added,

Gallie said that many factories have applied for visas, but because of backlogs in approvals as well as clerical staff shortages, the visas have not been approved.

He was adamant that these visas not only need to be fast tracked, they need to be issued immediately.

Gallie is pleading for political pressure to be applied from IFA on the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment to issue work permits immediately before it’s too late.