Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that Ireland needs to invest in liquefied hydrogen instead of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Speaking in the Dáil, he said Ireland should be using its offshore wind resource to produce electricity and hydrogen as a replacement to natural gas and for green and sustainable fertilisers instead of investing in LNG infrastructure.

An Bord Pleanála has this week delayed its decision on planning permission for a €650m LNG terminal beside the Shannon estuary until 9 September.

The Tánaiste said that, while the project doesn’t have Government support, if it gets planning permission it will be allowed to proceed.

EU backs LNG

Earlier this week, the European Commission backed increasing LNG and pipeline imports from non-Russian suppliers, along with increasing biomethane and hydrogen production as a means to diversify its gas supply amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.