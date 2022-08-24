Cows are being buffer fed after evening milking due to the recent drought. \ Odhran Ducie

Met Éireann is forecasting no rain for the next week in Ireland, with current drought conditions on farms in the south and south-east of the country set to worsen.

Grass growth rates

As grass growth rates fall well below demand, farmers in this part of the country are buffer-feeding animals.

Conor Kelleher, Aherla, Co Cork

“Growth is down at 26kg DM/ha and it’ll definitely be below 20kg DM/ha on my next farm walk.

“I’m feeding 2kg silage and 5kg of meal. I bought a standing crop of silage in July for around 20c/kg.

“I’m staying away from palm kernel. It’s a very dry feed and I’d be afraid about water demand.

“I’m sticking at a 25-day round, but we are a long way away from where we’d like to be by the last round. I’m going to sit tight and I’m saying a few prayers.

“I’m going to look at this as a driver to clean up the herd. I’ll be reducing demand a little bit and culling a bit harder.”

Joe Deane, Carrigaline, Co Cork

“We are very tight on grass – things are gone fairly dry here. Grass growth is at 36kg DM/ha, but I’d imagine that will drop below 20kg DM/ha next week.

“We need rain badly and every day is just getting worse. We are feeding 4kg of meal and 4kg of zero-grazed grass. We are trying to stay away from winter feed by all means possible.

“We are zero-grazing third-cut silage and we’ll only get another 10 days or so out of it. We’ll go with palm kernel then.

“Our average farm cover is 443kg DM/ha and we are grazing paddocks around the 800kg to 1,000kg DM/ha.”