We are going to have to work very hard and play very smart to keep the nitrates derogation at 220kg N/ha, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dail on Wednesday 27 September.

Ireland may be, he said, the only country with a derogation in a few years' time.

"Other countries see that as a competitive advantage for us that they have to vote for and that puts us in a difficult position politically," he said.

However, An Taoiseach was confident that the derogation can be defended at 220kg N/ha given the fact that Ireland is mainly grass-based in comparison to more intensive indoor systems in other countries.

Catastrophic

"Going to 170kg N/ha would be catastrophic, not just for farm incomes, but also for the wider food industry.

"We have to remember it's not just about farmers, it's also about everyone involved it the supply chain, farm-related businesses, food industry as well and also export revenues for the country.

"There has to be a national effort I believe to make sure that we that we maintain that 220 derogation," he said.

Commissioner's visit

In relation to Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius's visit to Ireland, the Taoiseach said that he will suggest that he visits an Irish dairy farm.

"We will suggest that he does visit a farm somewhere in the country if we are able to work that into his programme. We do want to explore any flexibilities that might exist in terms of timelines," he said.