The Irish Farmers Journal is the largest selling agricultural publication in both Ireland and the UK with 321,400 weekly print readers. Our other titles include Irish Country Magazine and The Irish Field.

We’re hiring a journalist to join the Irish Country Living (Irish Farmers Journal) editorial team. This is an exciting opportunity to develop in your journalism career and join a strong stable of publications.

In the role, you will research, analyse and write articles in relation to all levels of Irish education, careers, small business, farm and family finance, farm business, social enterprises and rural small business.

These articles will educate and assist readers in the areas of educational progression, career development and financial management of their farm and/or rural business.

Candidate requirements:

An in-depth understanding of rural affairs and the ability to empathise with the needs of rural Irish dwellers.

An up-to-date knowledge of finance (and financial current affairs). A related qualification is preferred, but not essential.

A skilled writer with a high-level of English and computer literacy.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Organisational skills and the ability to work to strict deadlines.

Strong attention to detail with the ability to manage daily administrative tasks.

Click here for a job description. This is a fixed term contract (maternity cover).

Interested applicants should forward a CV and cover letter by email to the HR Manager at recruit@farmersjournal.ie with "Journalist ICL" in the subject line.

Application deadline: Wednesday 7 September 2022

Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.

The company is an equal opportunities employer.