This pair of Limousin-cross weanling bulls born in September and October 2022 and weighing 422kg sold for €1,480 (€3.50/kg).

Mid Tipp Marts Thurles held its weekly weanling sale on Wednesday 27 September with just under 200 weanlings for sale.

A smaller amount of weanling heifers were on offer at Wednesday’s sale, but quality females met strong prices, as one Charolais heifer weighing 390kg topped the section going on to sell for €1,300 (€3.33/kg).

A pair of Charolais heifers weighing 357kg followed suit, achieving the second-highest price of €1,180 (€3.31/kg) in that section.

Simmental-cross females also sold well, with a group of four dairy-bred heifers weighing 165kg going on to sell for €420 (€2.55/kg), while a bunch of three Hereford-cross heifers weighing 208kg sold not far behind at €520 (€2.50/kg).

Continental lots

Hereford-cross heifers weighing in the 200kg to 300kg weight range averaged at €2.43/kg, while continental lots averaged slightly higher at €3.30/kg.

There was only a small selection of Angus heifers on offer and the top price of the sale saw a group of three weanling heifers weighing 168kg secure €350 (€2.08/kg).

Weanling bulls

A strong entry of weanling bulls met a decent trade that peaked at €3.70/kg for a group of Limousin-cross bulls weighing 346kg.

A number of continental lots cleared the €3.00/kg mark, while Charolais-cross bulls averaged at €3.20/kg and Limousin-cross bulls averaged €3.04/kg.

The more traditional types also secured strong prices, with Hereford-cross bulls in the 200kg to 300kg weight range averaging €2.59/kg.

One group of four Hereford-cross weanling bulls weighing 250kg sold for €690 (€2.76/kg).

A good entry of Friesian bulls also met a decent trade, with one group of four bulls weighing 258kg selling for €560 (€2.17/kg), while another bunch of five young bulls weighing 244kg sold for €530 (€2.17/kg).

Other Friesian and Friesian-cross lots hovered just below the €2.00/kg mark, while many sold for €1.98/kg and €1.99/kg.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in May 2023 and weighing 265kg sold for €900 (€3.40/kg).

This Charolais-cross weanling bull born in March 2023 and weighing 295kg sold for €900 (€3.05/kg).

This group of four Charolais-cross weanling bulls born in January 2023 and weighing 377kg sold for €1,120 (€2.97/kg).

This group of three Angus-cross weanling heifers born in February 2023 and weighing 233kg sold for €600 (€2.58/kg).

This Charolais-cross weanling heifer born in March 2023 and weighing 390kg sold for €1,300 (€3.33/kg).