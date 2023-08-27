Dualla Show in Co Tipperary was forced to cancel due to deteriorating weather conditions.

The annual show, which includes a large truck show to which people travel hundreds of miles, takes place close to Cashel and draws thousands of visitors every year.

It features livestock, trucks, showjumping, machinery, food, live music and exhibitors and is a popular show for families to attend.

Heavy rain in Co Tipperary, including deluges on Friday and Saturday, resulted in the organisers closing all access to the show field and car parks on Saturday evening.

However, the soft ground conditions did not improve and the show was ultimately called off, to the disappointment of exhibitors, competitors and potential visitors.

The show is just one of many to fall victim to the weather during the summer of 2023.

Swinford, Carnew, Louisburgh and Newcastle West were among those whose organisers were forced to admit defeat in recent weeks.

Irish Shows Association boss Jim Harrison said cancelled shows face losses to the tune of €10,000 or more.

The biggest cost of running any show, according to Harrison, is the cost of renting tents, which, in many cases, can cost as much as €10,000 to €12,000.