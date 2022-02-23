Drought in parts of the US has meant a surge in the cull of cows.

Global maize supply and demand continues to be influenced by the impact of weather in South America.

Overall maize crop condition ratings in Argentina have worsened week-on-week and early yields have been poorer than expected.

However, there is still a long way to go in that harvest.

Meanwhile, rain in Brazil may help the early development of its Safrinha maize crop, provided it does not delay later plantings.

In the US, the cow kill has increased significantly so far in 2022, up 12% nationally on last year and is running almost one-third higher in the states of Oklahoma and Texas due to drought.

That has meant that the US kill is running ahead of 2021 at this point and was 114,000 cattle up for week ending 17 February compared with the same week last year.

Price continues firm though at the equivalent of €4.62/kg when adjusted to reflect a 60% killout.